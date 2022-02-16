Sign up
Photo 1860
Not quite full yet
but I prefer to capture it at this stage where a bit of crater detail is still there.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
bruni
ace
Great capture of the almost full moon.
February 16th, 2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
You have got a lot of detail.
February 16th, 2022
