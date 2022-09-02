Sign up
Photo 2058
Off the beaten track
and nowhere to enter a field. I suppose the farmers know why they have gates all over.
This is going to be a very yellow/green month. For those not interested, no need to comment ;-)
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
overbergocanola
moni kozi
ace
Oh, glorious view!
September 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
