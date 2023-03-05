Previous
Dining with a view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2242

Dining with a view

We never know what is best part of dining here, the fabulous food and wine or the view.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. I trust you enjoyed both!
March 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful open view.
March 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I would love that!
March 5th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous view!
March 5th, 2023  
