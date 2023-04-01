Sign up
Photo 2269
Join me on a trip to Harbour Island
which is a man made development here between Strand and Gordons Bay.
It consists of many waterways, luxury condos, restaurants and moorings.
Table mountain can be see in the background.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely
ace
Is this your boat?
April 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice vessel
April 1st, 2023
Brian
ace
Nice subject and POV
April 1st, 2023
