Previous
Next
Join me on a trip to Harbour Island by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2269

Join me on a trip to Harbour Island

which is a man made development here between Strand and Gordons Bay.

It consists of many waterways, luxury condos, restaurants and moorings.

Table mountain can be see in the background.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Is this your boat?
April 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice vessel
April 1st, 2023  
Brian ace
Nice subject and POV
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise