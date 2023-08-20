Previous
Where is the other leg? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2410

Where is the other leg?

I find it quite amazing that they can pull up their feet in such a manner that it is not noticeable.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
What a gorgeous image. Fav
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely detailed shot
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise