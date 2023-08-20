Sign up
Previous
Photo 2410
Where is the other leg?
I find it quite amazing that they can pull up their feet in such a manner that it is not noticeable.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
gymnogene-african-harrier-hawk
Dianne
What a gorgeous image. Fav
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely detailed shot
August 20th, 2023
