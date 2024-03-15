Previous
Changing colours by ludwigsdiana
Changing colours

When I go out and look the colours are always different. They start bright pink and get paler the longer they are on the tree.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Diana

Babs ace
What a variety of colours so beautiful
March 15th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow I've not seen one that changes colour that's amazing!
March 15th, 2024  
Brigette ace
such gorgeous frangipani -my plant broke and i'm very sad about this
March 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful
March 15th, 2024  
moni kozi
Wow!
March 15th, 2024  
