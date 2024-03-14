Previous
Pretty in pink by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2617

Pretty in pink

although I have white gaura too, this one is more photogenic.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christina ace
Very pretty
March 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful
March 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
It looks good against the collaged effect!
March 14th, 2024  
