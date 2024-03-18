Previous
Sticky little flowers by ludwigsdiana
Sticky little flowers

with which we had so much fun as children. We used to stick them on our ears and had fabulous earrings.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Ha ha they are sticky aren't they. We used to have a blue one in our garden and we used to know when our cat had been near it because the flowers stuck to her fur. Both cat and flowers are long gone now though
March 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful flowers.
March 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Pretty
March 18th, 2024  
