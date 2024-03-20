Previous
All the different stages by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2623

All the different stages

of these lovely bottlebrushes. Although red is the most popular colour here, I very much prefer the pink ones.
Diana

ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
