Previous
The new and the old by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2825

The new and the old

with a bit of wabi sabi. I rather like the effect and drops of the sprinklers.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise