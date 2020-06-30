Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1118
Dalmations and babies...
You don't often see Dalmation dogs around our area and to see three it meant a photo!
Taken in our Public Gardens where dogs are allowed on leads!
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4255
photos
257
followers
133
following
306% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th June 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dalmatian
