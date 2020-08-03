Sign up
Photo 1124
Mist
The mist came down suddenly and was quite thick so i had to try for a photo out on the road.
Always very Sherlock Holmes, I think - and this suburb we live in, is called Holmes Hill!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
mist
Lou Ann
ace
Love fog shots. This is surely mysterious!
August 3rd, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
There’s nothing as atmospheric as fog! On Holmes Hill?! Fabulous
August 3rd, 2020
