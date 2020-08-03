Previous
Next
Mist by maggiemae
Photo 1124

Mist

The mist came down suddenly and was quite thick so i had to try for a photo out on the road.
Always very Sherlock Holmes, I think - and this suburb we live in, is called Holmes Hill!
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Love fog shots. This is surely mysterious!
August 3rd, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
There’s nothing as atmospheric as fog! On Holmes Hill?! Fabulous
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise