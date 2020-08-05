Lackadaisy

lacking enthusiasm and determination; carelessly lazy.



LACKADAISICAL implies a carefree indifference marked by half-hearted efforts.

" In the mid-1700s, lackadaisical was coined through addition of the suffix -ical. The word lackadaisy also was used around that time as an interjection similar to lackaday, and this word, though never as prevalent as lackaday, might have influenced the coinage of lackadaisical.



Our much loved pussycat often indicated a lackadaisical indifference to what was going on around her.! Photo came from old files so not the photo of the day.