Lackadaisy by maggiemae
Photo 1125

Lackadaisy

lacking enthusiasm and determination; carelessly lazy.

LACKADAISICAL implies a carefree indifference marked by half-hearted efforts.
" In the mid-1700s, lackadaisical was coined through addition of the suffix -ical. The word lackadaisy also was used around that time as an interjection similar to lackaday, and this word, though never as prevalent as lackaday, might have influenced the coinage of lackadaisical.

Our much loved pussycat often indicated a lackadaisical indifference to what was going on around her.! Photo came from old files so not the photo of the day.
5th August 2020

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Maggiemae
Casablanca ace
I just choked on my coffee - such a funny image! Goes perfectly with the word :)
August 5th, 2020  
