Further to.. by maggiemae
Photo 1185

Further to..

this is double the amount of zoom to my previously shown shot. I just wanted to see what the camera was capable of provided I could hold it steady enough! No pole to lean against, no fence to balance it on.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - you must be more than just pleased with your new camera !
July 1st, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Awesome view. I'm sure winter sports people will be in their element!
July 1st, 2022  
