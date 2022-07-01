Sign up
Photo 1185
Further to..
this is double the amount of zoom to my previously shown shot. I just wanted to see what the camera was capable of provided I could hold it steady enough! No pole to lean against, no fence to balance it on.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
7
2
1
Jessie's Nest Egg
COOLPIX P1000
1st July 2022 12:02pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
waitaki mountains
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - you must be more than just pleased with your new camera !
July 1st, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
Awesome view. I'm sure winter sports people will be in their element!
July 1st, 2022
