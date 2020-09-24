Previous
I'd like to say it's a sign of fall... by marlboromaam
I'd like to say it's a sign of fall...

But truthfully, it's from all the rain and wind we got a few days ago. The shiny copper-colored long-legged fly was a bonus. More info on these critters here - https://www.insectidentification.org/insect-description.asp?identification=Long-Legged-Fly-Condylostylus
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

marlboromaam

@marlboromaam
Corinne ace
I like the gold insect bonus !
September 24th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Thanks, Corinne!
September 24th, 2020  
