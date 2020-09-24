Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 506
I'd like to say it's a sign of fall...
But truthfully, it's from all the rain and wind we got a few days ago. The shiny copper-colored long-legged fly was a bonus. More info on these critters here -
https://www.insectidentification.org/insect-description.asp?identification=Long-Legged-Fly-Condylostylus
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1030
photos
54
followers
78
following
138% complete
View this month »
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Latest from all albums
253
89
505
254
167
506
168
255
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fallen-leaf
,
long-legged-fly
Corinne
ace
I like the gold insect bonus !
September 24th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thanks, Corinne!
September 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close