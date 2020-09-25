Sign up
Photo 507
My good neighbor and his dog...
Walked over to chat with my neighbor after getting my mail. I asked if I could take a pic for my photo project. My neighbor and his wife are two of the best people I know, and it's a blessing to have them close by. Shot with my LG.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
24th September 2020 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
man
KWind
Great shot.
September 25th, 2020
