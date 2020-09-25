Previous
My good neighbor and his dog... by marlboromaam
Photo 507

My good neighbor and his dog...

Walked over to chat with my neighbor after getting my mail. I asked if I could take a pic for my photo project. My neighbor and his wife are two of the best people I know, and it's a blessing to have them close by. Shot with my LG.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

marlboromaam

KWind ace
Great shot.
September 25th, 2020  
