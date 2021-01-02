Previous
Bare water oak branches... by marlboromaam
Photo 606

Bare water oak branches...

I have few 365 resolutions for this year - still working them out in my head.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-02
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
166% complete

Lin ace
I just love winter trees! Fav.
January 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
@linnypinny Thank you very much, Lin!
January 2nd, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely silhouette against the sky
January 2nd, 2021  
