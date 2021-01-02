Sign up
Photo 606
Bare water oak branches...
I have few 365 resolutions for this year - still working them out in my head.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-02
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
3
3
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Tags
winter
,
blue-sky
,
bare-oak-branches
Lin
ace
I just love winter trees! Fav.
January 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you very much, Lin!
January 2nd, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely silhouette against the sky
January 2nd, 2021
