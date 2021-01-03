Previous
Dark day...
Dark day...

There isn't anything in sharp focus about it! Dark, gray and rainy day, but I rather liked the raindrops on the dog fennel - catching what little light there was to be had.

My first 365 resolution is... I'm not going to continue to rotate between horizontal and vertical images or between macro or scene shots. It will be what it will be. Que sera, sera! Between you and me - no one noticed anyhow. Not like nine years ago.

My second resolution is... get better using my phone's camera - learn its limitations, etc. I still have more I'm still working out in my head.

Nine years ago today - it was a tag challenge - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-03
3rd January 2021

marlboromaam

