Photo 623
Frosty morning...
The ground crunched with every step.
Nine years ago today - Thoughts from Cloe - Day 4 -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-19
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
3
2
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
winter
,
grass
,
ground
,
frost
,
frozen
,
frosty
,
theme-thirds
Khawbecker
Beautiful light and depth.
January 19th, 2021
Nada
Love the low POV.
January 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@khawbecker
Thank you very much!
@njmom3
Thank you, Nada! It was ground level. LOL!
January 19th, 2021
@njmom3 Thank you, Nada! It was ground level. LOL!