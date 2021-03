My sixth wildflower find of spring...

Cerastium glomeratum - also known as Sticky Mouse-ear, Sticky Chickweed, or Sticky Mouse-ear Chickweed. A non-native from Europe, it's documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=302 Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-26