Previous
Next
Photo 689
My sixth wildflower find of spring...
Cerastium glomeratum - also known as Sticky Mouse-ear, Sticky Chickweed, or Sticky Mouse-ear Chickweed. A non-native from Europe, it's documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=302
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-26
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2052
photos
107
followers
106
following
188% complete
Tags
white
,
wildflower
,
chickweed
,
cerastium-glomeratum
Nada
ace
Such a pretty flower & I see the mouse ears.
March 25th, 2021
