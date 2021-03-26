Previous
My sixth wildflower find of spring... by marlboromaam
Photo 689

My sixth wildflower find of spring...

Cerastium glomeratum - also known as Sticky Mouse-ear, Sticky Chickweed, or Sticky Mouse-ear Chickweed. A non-native from Europe, it's documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=302

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-03-26
marlboromaam (Mags)

Nada ace
Such a pretty flower & I see the mouse ears.
March 25th, 2021  
