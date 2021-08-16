A bit of nostalgia...

Back in the 70s, we could buy leather shoe strings at the dime store for 10 cents. We'd chain them into bracelets and finish with any kind of beads we could find. Guys wore them too - without the beads of course. Today, a pack of leather shoe strings will cost you over four bucks! No fooling because I bought a pack a few days ago. So naive and innocent back then... When do we become so jaded? I remember listening to this 45 on my record player over and over while making one of these bracelets so many decades ago - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaQdTYNQWwY
Thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Uploading early in case of power outage.