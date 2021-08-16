Previous
A bit of nostalgia... by marlboromaam
Photo 833

Back in the 70s, we could buy leather shoe strings at the dime store for 10 cents. We'd chain them into bracelets and finish with any kind of beads we could find. Guys wore them too - without the beads of course. Today, a pack of leather shoe strings will cost you over four bucks! No fooling because I bought a pack a few days ago. So naive and innocent back then... When do we become so jaded? I remember listening to this 45 on my record player over and over while making one of these bracelets so many decades ago - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaQdTYNQWwY

Thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Uploading early in case of power outage.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-16
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Such cool bracelets. Don't see them very often these days
August 15th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
We did same over the pond also.
August 15th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Another trip down memory Lane.
August 15th, 2021  
