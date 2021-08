Sweet gum trees...

With their star-shaped leaves. Most people think they're a nuisance and cut them down around here. They don't like their spiky balls and they don't like the dead limbs that drop off - a lot. Now highly prized for the lumber - it's taking more importance in the southeast.Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-17 More thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Thunderstorms expected all week from Fred. So uploading early in case of power outage.Does anyone read the text beyond the point of what the feed will show? I am curious! I know Diana @ludwigsdiana does. =)