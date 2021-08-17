Previous
Sweet gum trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 834

Sweet gum trees...

With their star-shaped leaves. Most people think they're a nuisance and cut them down around here. They don't like their spiky balls and they don't like the dead limbs that drop off - a lot. Now highly prized for the lumber - it's taking more importance in the southeast.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-08-17

More thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Thunderstorms expected all week from Fred. So uploading early in case of power outage.

Does anyone read the text beyond the point of what the feed will show? I am curious! I know Diana @ludwigsdiana does. =)
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

LManning (Laura) ace
I do too!
I love the dense layers of green you've captured. Their leaves are so pretty.
August 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura! So you read it all too?
August 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I love that canopy!
August 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana!
August 16th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot, as usual. Sometimes I imagine you live in a fairy tale forest.

I also read the stories (I rarely don't). I hate it when the feed truncates the text when it was becoming more interesting. 365 is my sort of newspaper, only without news and not on paper ;)
August 16th, 2021  
