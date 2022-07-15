Previous
Filter fun... by marlboromaam
Photo 1182

Filter fun...

A plain shot of the kwanzan cherry tree I wanted to play around with... So many filters I've yet to use in On1. I like how it turned most of the image into bokeh.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Corinne C ace
An unusual effect, keeping most of the tree in focus
July 14th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Turned out well.
July 14th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
That's pretty cool
July 14th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Great effect - and fun to boot
July 14th, 2022  
