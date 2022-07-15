Sign up
Photo 1182
Filter fun...
A plain shot of the kwanzan cherry tree I wanted to play around with... So many filters I've yet to use in On1. I like how it turned most of the image into bokeh.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4099
photos
137
followers
94
following
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Tags
tree
,
green
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
frontyard
,
on1-filter
Corinne C
ace
An unusual effect, keeping most of the tree in focus
July 14th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Turned out well.
July 14th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
That's pretty cool
July 14th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Great effect - and fun to boot
July 14th, 2022
