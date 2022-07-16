Previous
Next
Morphed... by marlboromaam
Photo 1183

Morphed...

I don't even remember all I put this rose image through - with exception to Liquify and the sandstone texture.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree
Looks like a beautiful abstract martini rose drink
July 15th, 2022  
JudyG ace
Great effect though!
July 15th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Love the colour of this abstract rose.
July 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Oh my! Thank you, David.

@365jgh Thanks, Judy.

@shepherdmanswife Thank you!
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise