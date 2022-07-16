Sign up
Photo 1183
Morphed...
I don't even remember all I put this rose image through - with exception to Liquify and the sandstone texture.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
4
0
1183
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
Bucktree
Looks like a beautiful abstract martini rose drink
July 15th, 2022
JudyG
ace
Great effect though!
July 15th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Love the colour of this abstract rose.
July 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Oh my! Thank you, David.
@365jgh
Thanks, Judy.
@shepherdmanswife
Thank you!
July 15th, 2022
