The waltzing trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 1216

The waltzing trees...

White sky, soft soaking rain. Farmers could not ask for better right now.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Mags

I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Milanie ace
The title fits perfectly
August 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.
August 17th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
They sure do look like they are dancing.
August 17th, 2022  
