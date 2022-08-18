Sign up
Photo 1216
The waltzing trees...
White sky, soft soaking rain. Farmers could not ask for better right now.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
green
,
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
Milanie
ace
The title fits perfectly
August 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
August 17th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
They sure do look like they are dancing.
August 17th, 2022
