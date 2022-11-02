Sign up
Photo 1292
Making a statement?
I felt like this capture made a statement... but I'm not sure what I was thinking at the time. Oh well, such as it is getting old. LOL!
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Tags
red
,
green
,
blue
,
fall
,
autumn
,
plane
,
blue-sky
,
contrail
,
maple-leaves
Bucktree
ace
Nice shot and great diagonal composition.
November 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I was thinking that maybe the plane had been fired from the tree like a cannon.
November 1st, 2022
