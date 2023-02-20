Previous
Next
Mardi Gras - Ready for a masked ball 4... BOB! by marlboromaam
Photo 1402

Mardi Gras - Ready for a masked ball 4... BOB!

What is Mardi Gras, and why is it celebrated? The name Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday, so called because it is the last day of feasting before the sacrifices and fasting that define the Christian season of Lent. But despite the fact that the holiday is associated with the Christian faith, everyone can participate. In New Orleans (pronounced "Orlins" by locals), the entire city does. Different clubs, or krewes, host parades and masked balls in the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras, and the holiday is renowned for merry-making and fun. Everyone should go, at least once in their lives!

When is Mardi Gras 2023? Mardi Gras changes dates each year because it is connected to Easter, which also changes dates each year. Mardi Gras always falls exactly 47 days before Easter. This year, Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. However, the Carnival season is much longer than just one day. Each year, Carnival begins on January 6, or the Feast of the Epiphany in the Christian faith. The season ends on Mardi Gras, which is always the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season in the Christian faith. That means that this year, Carnival runs from January 6 to February 20.

To put you in a Mardi Gras mood - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuiAqBOoG5o
Mardi Gras in New Orleans - Olympia Brass Band

Another phone shot of Isabelle in the red and black lace mask. She's the belle of the ball and maybe the best of all out of this little series. One more shot to follow.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Her eyes really stand out on the black
February 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise