Photo 1413
Wildflower...
The wild pansies are blooming and I have GOT to get a better shot before they're gone! Shot with the Canon and the macro lens, but just not happy with it. My little old Kodak did better than this -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/wild-pansy
Info on this tiny little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1656
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4715
photos
145
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Tags
macro
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
wild-pansy
,
phoneography
,
johnny-jump-up
,
viola-rafinesquei
,
american-field-pansy
Susan Wakely
ace
Still a pretty little flower.
March 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
March 2nd, 2023
