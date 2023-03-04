Sign up
Photo 1414
Otherworldly 2...
Rendered in Photoshop's Surrealistic Low Contrast HDR filter, and a color filter.
Uploading a littler earlier than usual. Weatherman calling for possible thunderstorms and high winds.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
4
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
3rd February 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
blue
,
trees
,
woods
,
pink
,
spring
,
springtime
,
photoshop-filter
,
photoshop-hdr
Milanie
ace
Sounds like your getting what we had last night! Made an interesting shot with this
March 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
These colours make it very atmospheric.
March 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
March 3rd, 2023
Rebecca B
Love the colours in this
March 3rd, 2023
