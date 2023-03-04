Previous
Otherworldly 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 1414

Otherworldly 2...

Rendered in Photoshop's Surrealistic Low Contrast HDR filter, and a color filter.

Uploading a littler earlier than usual. Weatherman calling for possible thunderstorms and high winds.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sounds like your getting what we had last night! Made an interesting shot with this
March 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
These colours make it very atmospheric.
March 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
March 3rd, 2023  
Rebecca B
Love the colours in this
March 3rd, 2023  
