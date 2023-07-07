Sign up
Previous
Photo 1539
It's too shiny to be a blueberry...
It's too early to be a wild grape. What is it momma blue has in her mouth? Could it be a bug with a very round shiny butt?
7th July 2023
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
bluebird
,
female
,
bird-house
Renee Salamon
ace
This is a really gorgeous composition and capture
July 6th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture of this beauty. Kind of looks like some sort of a berry.
July 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee.
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David. It's a mystery berry! LOL!
July 6th, 2023
365 Project
