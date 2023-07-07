Previous
It's too shiny to be a blueberry... by marlboromaam
It's too shiny to be a blueberry...

It's too early to be a wild grape. What is it momma blue has in her mouth? Could it be a bug with a very round shiny butt?
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
421% complete

Renee Salamon ace
This is a really gorgeous composition and capture
July 6th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture of this beauty. Kind of looks like some sort of a berry.
July 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you very much, Renee.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David. It's a mystery berry! LOL!
July 6th, 2023  
