Today's temp - 91 degrees fahrenheit...

That's 32.77 degrees celsius with 49.49 percent humidity, which means it feels like 96. AC is working very hard this summer. We won't see a decline in temps until October, unless we get a freak cold front.



Had a dead car battery this morning. Thank God for a good neighbor to give me jump start. Spent all morning getting the car serviced with a new battery. Hopefully, things will be good to go for a while anyway.