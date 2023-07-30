Previous
Woodstock... by marlboromaam
Photo 1562

Woodstock...

"We are stardust, we are golden, and we got to get ourselves back to the garden"... Originally recorded by Crosby, Still, Nash and Young, but my favorite version is by Matthews Southern Comfort and it was the number one hit in the UK in 1970 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIHfuihoz70

A shot of my old veggie garden gate. Composite rendered in my old version of On1-10 with added border. Hey! It's hot out there and my camera lens keeps fogging up from the humidity, so a little play for fun. Really better on black if you have the time.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thanks, Joan.
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a great creation, I love the colors.
July 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
July 29th, 2023  
