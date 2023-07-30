Woodstock...

"We are stardust, we are golden, and we got to get ourselves back to the garden"... Originally recorded by Crosby, Still, Nash and Young, but my favorite version is by Matthews Southern Comfort and it was the number one hit in the UK in 1970 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIHfuihoz70
A shot of my old veggie garden gate. Composite rendered in my old version of On1-10 with added border. Hey! It's hot out there and my camera lens keeps fogging up from the humidity, so a little play for fun. Really better on black if you have the time.