Previous
Photo 1563
A very strange cocoon...
One I have never seen before. As best as I can tell from my internet search, this is the cocoon of the Evergreen Bagworm Moth (Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis). But it has attached itself to metal where it normally attaches itself to an evergreen like cedar or arborvitae. It decorates itself and cocoon with the plant material on which it feeds. You can see all the different cocoons it can make here -
https://www.butterfliesandmoths.org/species/Thyridopteryx-ephemeraeformis
and read more about them here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evergreen_bagworm
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5093
photos
142
followers
121
following
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1560
1206
1561
1207
1562
1208
1563
1209
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd July 2023 8:38am
summer
,
summertime
,
cocoon
,
evergreen-bagworm-moth
,
thyridopteryx-ephemeraeformis
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating. I look forward to an update.
July 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan. I think it will probably be eaten by some bird based on where it attached itself.
July 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fascinating close up!
July 30th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice find and so unique looking.
July 30th, 2023
