A very strange cocoon...

One I have never seen before. As best as I can tell from my internet search, this is the cocoon of the Evergreen Bagworm Moth (Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis). But it has attached itself to metal where it normally attaches itself to an evergreen like cedar or arborvitae. It decorates itself and cocoon with the plant material on which it feeds. You can see all the different cocoons it can make here - https://www.butterfliesandmoths.org/species/Thyridopteryx-ephemeraeformis and read more about them here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evergreen_bagworm