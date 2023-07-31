Previous
A very strange cocoon... by marlboromaam
Photo 1563

A very strange cocoon...

One I have never seen before. As best as I can tell from my internet search, this is the cocoon of the Evergreen Bagworm Moth (Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis). But it has attached itself to metal where it normally attaches itself to an evergreen like cedar or arborvitae. It decorates itself and cocoon with the plant material on which it feeds. You can see all the different cocoons it can make here - https://www.butterfliesandmoths.org/species/Thyridopteryx-ephemeraeformis and read more about them here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evergreen_bagworm
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

@marlboromaam
Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating. I look forward to an update.
July 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan. I think it will probably be eaten by some bird based on where it attached itself.
July 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fascinating close up!
July 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and so unique looking.
July 30th, 2023  
