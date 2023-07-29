Sign up
Previous
Photo 1561
He's a raspberry...
I know, it's a male house finch, also known as a purple finch. However, the males are the color of freshly ripened raspberries and that's probably why some folks around here call them raspberry finches. I think it is more appropriate. =)
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
3
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
summer
,
summertime
,
house-finch
,
purple-finch
,
male-finch
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the colors of this cutie.
July 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture and he is a beauty.
July 28th, 2023
