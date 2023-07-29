Previous
He's a raspberry... by marlboromaam
Photo 1561

He's a raspberry...

I know, it's a male house finch, also known as a purple finch. However, the males are the color of freshly ripened raspberries and that's probably why some folks around here call them raspberry finches. I think it is more appropriate. =)
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Beautiful
July 28th, 2023  
Beautiful capture. Love the colors of this cutie.
July 28th, 2023  
Sweet capture and he is a beauty.
July 28th, 2023  
