Previous
Photo 1585
To dream...
Original image here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2023-06-09
The rest was rendered in my old version of Photoshop with surreal low contrast HDR and inverting it for the color. Maiden, arches, columns, water, fog and sparkles were added with brushes.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
sparkles
,
water
,
fog
,
maiden
,
fantasy
,
columns
,
inversion
,
arches
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
Diana
ace
A stunning image, you are so clever with your brushes Mags! I have yet to try and use one 🤔
August 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very dreamy.
August 21st, 2023
JackieR
ace
That's so clever Msgs, you're a true artist!!
August 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Magical image. Love the colors, contract and textures. Lovely processing.
August 21st, 2023
