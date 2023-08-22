Previous
To dream... by marlboromaam
To dream...

Original image here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2023-06-09 The rest was rendered in my old version of Photoshop with surreal low contrast HDR and inverting it for the color. Maiden, arches, columns, water, fog and sparkles were added with brushes.
Diana ace
A stunning image, you are so clever with your brushes Mags! I have yet to try and use one 🤔
August 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very dreamy.
August 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
That's so clever Msgs, you're a true artist!!
August 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Magical image. Love the colors, contract and textures. Lovely processing.
August 21st, 2023  
