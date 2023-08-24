Sign up
Previous
Photo 1587
One section...
I'm not too ashamed to show off a little. =)
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
8
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5149
photos
140
followers
120
following
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Latest from all albums
1584
1230
1585
1231
1586
1232
1587
1233
Views
19
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
6th August 2023 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
back-yard
,
on1-raw-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s looking really good.
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan. =)
August 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looking great Mags
August 23rd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Well done, I need to mow but it needs to wait until the temperature gets out of the 100s.
August 23rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful backyard. I'm jealous. We've had 23 days in a row of over 100 degree days. So my grass is brown and the shrubs are struggling. Yesterday and today are under 100, but tomorrow and for several more days its predicted to be over 100 again.
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
@larrysphotos
Thanks, Larry! Yes, needs to be a "cooler" day.
@dkellogg
Thank you, David. Don't be! I noticed the grass is starting to turn brown and crackle under my feet today. These temps are taking a toll on the grass and everything else around here... Have you ever seen azaleas wilt from the heat? Yikes.
August 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture of your backyard. Your fence is gorgeous!
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. LOL! The newer boards don't show too well here and I'm glad. =)
August 23rd, 2023
