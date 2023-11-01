Previous
The birds have already been at them... by marlboromaam
The birds have already been at them...

American beauty berries are ripe for the picking or pecking. =)

More info on this wild shrub here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=233 and here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Callicarpa_americana
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Corinne C ace
Wonderful color, a lovely close up
November 1st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow, I’ve never seen one of these before! What beautiful berries. Love the bokeh.
November 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
November 1st, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Great colors
November 1st, 2023  
