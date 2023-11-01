Sign up
Previous
Photo 1656
The birds have already been at them...
American beauty berries are ripe for the picking or pecking. =)
More info on this wild shrub here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=233
and here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Callicarpa_americana
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
4
1
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
15th October 2023 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
purple
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wild-shrub
,
native-shrub
,
callicarpa-americana
,
american-beautyberry
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful color, a lovely close up
November 1st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow, I’ve never seen one of these before! What beautiful berries. Love the bokeh.
November 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
November 1st, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Great colors
November 1st, 2023
