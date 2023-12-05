Sign up
Photo 1690
Will Connor has been such a good boy...
Santa's going to be very good to him with lots of toys and goodies. =)
5th December 2023
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
portrait
fall
autumn
rough-collie
will-connor
lassie-dog
fur-child
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet boy!
December 5th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Of course he's been a good boy!
December 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@spanishliz
Thank you, Liz.
@larrysphotos
Thank you so much, Larry. =)
December 5th, 2023
