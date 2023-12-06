Sign up
Photo 1691
MosaicGirl option...
Style-Transfer app from the Apple Store - free download and no charge for in app creations. For desktop and I'm sure they have it for iPhone or iPad. Can you see the trees?
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
1
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
abstract
,
fall
,
autumn
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
mosaicgirl-option
LManning (Laura)
ace
Took me a minute, but I can see them. I like the effect.
December 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
That's spectacular! Love the colors.
December 6th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantastic effect
December 6th, 2023
