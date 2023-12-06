Previous
MosaicGirl option... by marlboromaam
Photo 1691

MosaicGirl option...

Style-Transfer app from the Apple Store - free download and no charge for in app creations. For desktop and I'm sure they have it for iPhone or iPad. Can you see the trees?
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Took me a minute, but I can see them. I like the effect.
December 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
That's spectacular! Love the colors.
December 6th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic effect
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise