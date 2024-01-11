Wreck option...

Previous
I did manage to find the artist who painted The Wreck - James E. Allen. Of course, no sea around for me to shoot. The colors are the same and the style, but NOT the scene. Looks quite bleak and dreary.
winghong_ho
The effect is nice despite no ship wreck,
January 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
It does look bleak but beautiful
January 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
A lovely effect and great tones.
January 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I wonder what is lurking in the shadows.
January 11th, 2024  
