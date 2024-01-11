Sign up
Photo 1727
Wreck option...
I did manage to find the artist who painted The Wreck - James E. Allen. Of course, no sea around for me to shoot. The colors are the same and the style, but NOT the scene. Looks quite bleak and dreary.
11th January 2024
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
winter
trees
woods
landscape
wintertime
style-transfer
apple-app
winghong_ho
The effect is nice despite no ship wreck,
January 11th, 2024
Babs
It does look bleak but beautiful
January 11th, 2024
Diana
A lovely effect and great tones.
January 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
I wonder what is lurking in the shadows.
January 11th, 2024
