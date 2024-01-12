Previous
Splash of color 4 - purple... by marlboromaam
Photo 1728

Splash of color 4 - purple...

Getting a lot out of this gift from my late mom's neighbor.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colour and image
January 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Thank you very much, Jo.
January 12th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture and great colors.
January 12th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
They are a very beautiful colour.
January 12th, 2024  
moni kozi
Such amazing details. Wonderful composition
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous perspective and the color is amazing
January 12th, 2024  
Tim L ace
Beautiful rich colors
January 12th, 2024  
