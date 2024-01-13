Previous
Wave option... by marlboromaam
Photo 1729

Wave option...

In the style of Japanese artist - Hokusai and his The Great Wave painting. Of course, no waves around for me to shoot. It looks like a snow storm in the winter woods!
13th January 2024

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Linda Godwin
Nice effects
January 13th, 2024  
