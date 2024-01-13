Sign up
Photo 1729
Photo 1729
Wave option...
In the style of Japanese artist - Hokusai and his The Great Wave painting. Of course, no waves around for me to shoot. It looks like a snow storm in the winter woods!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
0
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
wintertime
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
wave-option
Linda Godwin
Nice effects
January 13th, 2024
