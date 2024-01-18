Sign up
Previous
Photo 1734
A frame full of kitty cats...
Hanging in a doctor's office hallway. Sorry about the glare from the ceiling lights. I wanted to turn them off, but I don't think the staff would've appreciated that. =)
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
5th December 2023 11:17am
Tags
art
,
cats
,
wall-art
,
phoneography
,
kitty-cats
,
medical-office
Corinne C
ace
A fun poster!
January 18th, 2024
KV
ace
Cool poster.
January 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great poster.
January 18th, 2024
winghong_ho
The doctor must be a cat lover.
January 18th, 2024
