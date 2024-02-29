Sign up
Previous
Photo 1776
Too sleepy to pose...
Rendered in the Oil Paint app. Border added in On1.
I think I'll give the rainbow theme a try this year. I may have to scramble for some colors and I may not get them up on their given day.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
Sweet shot and editing.
February 29th, 2024
