Photo 1777
Harry the Hairy Ape...
He's a rock star! I'm taking you back to 1969 when Ray Stevens came out with this -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDsvNslDP9A
Too late for the song title challenge, when I saw this fella in Wally World at the Eye Center - I thought of this song. =)
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
sunglasses
,
chair
,
ape
,
song-title
,
on1-effect
Linda Godwin
Cool you caught him before he headed off to the municipal park!!
March 1st, 2024
