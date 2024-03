Commonly called - reindeer moss...

It's actually a lichen and more specifically a marriage between algae and fungi. A variety of cladonia, this stuff has popped up all over a part of the front yard and there are no reindeer to eat it in South Carolina. Our white-tail deer don't seem too keen about it or it would all be gone.



