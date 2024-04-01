Previous
Signs of spring 4... by marlboromaam
Photo 1808

Signs of spring 4...

Continuing on from March. Spring vetch - so tiny and hard to get a decent focus on.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful delicacy fav!
April 1st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and lovely background.
April 1st, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
so pretty
April 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.

@wh2021 Thank you.

@blueberry1222 Thank you, Krista.
April 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Dreamy soft focus.
April 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
April 1st, 2024  
