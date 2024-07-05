Sign up
Photo 1903
The succulent collection is growing...
Found this very inexpensive little metal shelf at Wally World for them. Do you think I can squeeze a few more in there? =)
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5905
photos
141
followers
100
following
521% complete
View this month »
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
Latest from all albums
1900
1546
1901
1547
1902
1548
1903
1549
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
10th June 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
summer
,
summertime
,
pots
,
succulents
,
metal-shelf
Kitty Hawke
ace
Hell yeah..................!
July 5th, 2024
Karen
ace
The stand will go well with your two benches - it looks very good with those pretty succulents.
July 5th, 2024
winghong_ho
A nice stand for the plants.
July 5th, 2024
