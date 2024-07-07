Sign up
Previous
Photo 1905
Gardenia's in the rain...
We got a few drops, but no where near what we need. Still in drought status.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
10th June 2024 9:56am
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
summer
,
summertime
,
bush
,
blossoms
,
gardenia
,
rain-drops
Linda Godwin
Oh I imagine that smells wonderful
July 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rontu
They do have a very nice scent. =)
July 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love these gorgeous flowers, such a pity they turn brown so fast.
July 7th, 2024
