258 / 365
Have you ever...
Taken a photo, even if you didn't care too much for the subject, just for the bokeh you were seeing through the lens? Showy rattlebox seed pods quiet without the wind. Shot in black and white.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
4
3
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1505
photos
79
followers
83
following
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Corinne
ace
Well done : great bokeh ! Fav
December 23rd, 2020
Corinne C
ace
Brilliant bokeh making the rattle box special!
December 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
great bokeh!
December 23rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thank you very much, Corinne!
@corinnec
Thanks so much, Corinne! Appreciate it.
@dutchothotmailcom
Thank you very much, Esther!
December 23rd, 2020
